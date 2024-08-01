43 German shepherds living in 'horrible' conditions seized from breeder: BC SPCA

Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.

In a news release Thursday, the BC SPCA said 31 adult German shepherds and 12 puppies were being housed by an "irresponsible" breeder on a property southeast of Prince George.

"The conditions these dogs were living in were horrible," BC SPCA's chief protection and outreach officer Marcie Moriarty said in the release. "The plywood floors in their outdoor kennels were soaked in urine and there were piles of feces. The stench was overwhelming."

Moriarty added that the dogs were also showing several signs of distress, including circling and weaving inside their kennels and bashing their muzzles into the walls.

"When our animal protection officers entered their kennels, the dogs were so paralyzed with fear, that some just cowered in the back corner, staring into the wall. It was heartbreaking," said Moriarty.

The dogs were also found extremely underweight – with water visible in each kennel, but no signs of food.

"Their body condition scores range from a three to as low as a one out of nine," said Moriarty. "An ideal score would be five."

The SPCA said the 12 puppies range in age from approximately one week to nine months old.

The younger puppies were discovered with their mother in a dark basement sitting in a plastic pool with only paper towels for bedding.

"Another mother and her pups were being housed in a confined space with ammonia levels so high it was physically uncomfortable for the animal protection officers," said Moriarty.

Moriarty added that most of the older dogs are suffering from stiff, arthritic joints, damaged teeth and some have painful stomach issues or visible wounds.

The dogs are currently being cared for at the BC SPCA's North Cariboo animal centre in Prince George.

The SPCA said because this is an active investigation, it's not known when the dogs will be available for adoption.