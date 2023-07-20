40-year-old man dead after being struck by commercial vehicle while riding electric skateboard: West Vancouver police

The intersection where West Vancouver police say a man was fatally struck by a commercial vehicle while he was riding an electric skateboard on July 20, 2023. The intersection where West Vancouver police say a man was fatally struck by a commercial vehicle while he was riding an electric skateboard on July 20, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener