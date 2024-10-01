4 men charged in Nijjar murder case appear in Surrey court

SURREY, B.C. -

Four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are expected to appear in Surrey provincial court Tuesday.

The high-profile case has strained diplomatic relations between Canada and India.

The case has already been adjourned four times as the Crown works to disclose tens of thousands of documents to the defence.

The courtroom has been packed with Nijjar’s supporters every time, with demonstrators gathering outside the courthouse as well.

Nijjar was shot dead in his truck as he was leaving the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Three months later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced security agencies were looking into “credible allegations” agents of the Indian government were behind the killing, which India denies.

Many in the local Sikh community already saw Nijjar’s murder as a political assassination, as he was a prominent supporter of the Khalistan movement.

Amandeep Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

So far, the defendants and their lawyers have only appeared in court remotely.