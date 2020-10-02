VANCOUVER -- Three flights from Toronto to Vancouver and one from Toronto to Victoria have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

The flights in question happened between Sept. 23 and 28, and the BCCDC added them to its online list Friday evening.

The flights added are:

Sept. 23: Air Canada flight 195 from Toronto to Victoria (rows 29 to 32)

Sept. 26: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 23 to 27)

Sept. 27: WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 4 to 10)

Sept. 28: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 37 to 41)

Passengers seated in the affected rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus and self-isolate and seek testing if any develop.

More than 60 flights involving B.C. airports in September have had cases of COVID-19 confirmed on board.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.