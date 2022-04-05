4 Essential Must Haves for Parents-to-Be

VANCOUVER -

From outfitting a nursery to getting the essentials, figuring out what to buy for a new baby can be overwhelming.

Gabrielle Ordogh of Parents Canada joined CTV Morning Live with a round up of some of the best items on the market to make life for growing families easier.

Here were the top three picks:

First Response: This test provides results in just three minutes with over 99 per cent accuracy from the day of the expected period. It provides easy-to-read results and includes a "test is working" indicator for peace of mind.

Munchkin Bluetooth-Enabled Musical Baby Swing: This is a favourite among parents as it emulates their natural side-to-side sway. It provides five levels of range of motion. It is a lightweight and portable swing that is easy to pack down for storage and transport.

Medela Solo Single Electric Breast Pump: This compact and easy-to-use breast pump offers more comfort and less fuss for busy moms.

Ordogh emphasized that parents should also be planning for their family's future. There are government grants available with an RESP, like the Canada Education Savings Grant and the Canada Learning Bond.

Parents Canada does have resources for parents-to-be available. The Annual Guide for New Parents and Baby & Child Care Encyclopedia can be picked up for free at Babies R Us.

To help get one lucky family started Parents Canada currently has a contest to "win the table."

People can enter here to win the items that were on the display table on the show.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.