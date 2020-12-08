VANCOUVER -- Premier John Horgan says the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are just days away for B.C.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Horgan said, “About 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by end of next week.”

The premier will be joining provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix Wednesday afternoon, they are set to provide details on how B.C.’s immunization program will work.

This is the first time officials have revealed an estimated amount of early doses that will be available in the province. On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry aid she had a good idea of the number of doses headed to B.C., although she did not have an exact number.

