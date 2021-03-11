VANCOUVER -- Mounties in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley have identified another scene in their investigation into a series of explosions in Penticton.

In a news release, officers in the city said they'd found evidence not far from an elementary school that is tied to the case.

The RCMP did not say what was found, but said that officers were examining an area near a creek bed at Industrial Avenue East and Main Street.

The scene is near Carmi Elementary School, but students remained in class as officers conducted their investigation.

In a statement, Const. James Grandy said the area was cordoned off, and "many resources" have been devoted to the investigation.

The latest site was identified Thursday, but police said the explosion was heard near the school on Monday night.

It's one in a series of loud explosions reported in "various open areas" around Penticton. The RCMP detachment has not said how many explosions have been confirmed, but outlined earlier this week that they'd already confirmed improvised explosive devices were detonated at the school and at a soccer field.

They said the explosions occurred overnight and into the early morning hours "over the past several days," and that many were not reported.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.