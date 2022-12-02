369 in hospital with COVID-19 in belated B.C. weekly update

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 369 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province on Friday, up roughly 11 per cent from the previous week.

The latest numbers come amid an ongoing surge in respiratory illness in the province that has stretched children's hospitals to the brink, but which officials say has not been driven by COVID-19.

The number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model is shown. (CTV)

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 reported by the BCCDC each week includes both those with serious SARS-CoV-2 infections requiring hospitalization and those who are hospitalized for other reasons and test positive incidentally.

Health officials have previously said between 50 and 60 per cent of the people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 at a given time are "incidental" cases.

Since the province switched to this "hospital census" counting method in January, there have been as many as 985 and as few as 255 people in hospital on Thursdays.

This week's update came a day late. The BCCDC typically publishes weekly COVID-19 data on Thursdays, but said on its website this week that "a disruption to the network infrastructure that temporarily impacted information system updates" had forced it to delay the update.

