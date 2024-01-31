30 attempted grandparent scams reported in West Vancouver in one day, police say

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, police in West Vancouver had received 30 reports of the so-called grandparent scam, according to the department.

A warning about the "spike" was issued by police to remind people of how the scam plays out and to inform residents that "the District of West Vancouver appears to be being specifically targeted today."

The fraud gets its name because it involves seniors being targeted by scammers posing as grandchildren, saying they have been arrested and urgently need thousands of dollars to pay bail.

"The fraudster indicates that a bail bondsman or lawyer will come to the grandparent’s home later in the day to pick up the money. The grandparent is encouraged to go straight to the bank and make a cash withdrawal," the warning from the West Vancouver Police Department says.

Of the 30 reports, police say none of the scammers successfully defrauded seniors Wednesday.