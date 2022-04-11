3 Ways to Celebrate National Pet Day
April 11th marks National Pet Day, a day dedicated to giving pets a little extra love and attention.
Lifestyle Expert Taylor Kaye is a dog mom of two to Jessie and Jeff. She shared some ways to celebrate National Pet Day.
Freshen up the decor: Spring is a time of year many pet parents are looking to spruce up their spaces for the warmer months. HomeSense has a vast variety of elevated pet decor. From stylish pet beds to pet gates that look like art, it has plenty of options that can easily fit in with other furnishings in the home.
Spoil your pet with toys: HomeSense has plenty of novelty toys like a plush bottle of Paw-Tron or a stuffed Chew-bacca. Whether your pet enjoys something to chew, chase or cuddle, they have plenty of options to choose from.
Add some style to meal time: A day of play can be rewarded with a nice meal and some tasty treats. HomeSense has plenty of options for food storage to keep your pets' meals fresh. It has decorative dishes, collapsible bowls, and even slow-eating bowls for enthusiastic eaters.
Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about National Pet Day.
