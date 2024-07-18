3 vehicles impounded after drivers caught street racing in West Vancouver, police say

Three drivers have been ticketed for excessive speeding and had their vehicles impounded after West Vancouver police caught them street racing Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Trans-Canada Highway near Westmount Road, the West Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

A WVPD officer was in the area at the time and saw "three vehicles travelling in a tight pack." He "visually estimated" their speed at more than 160 kilometres per hour, and radar confirmed they were going 178 km/h, police said.

The group was "safely pulled over" with the help of a second WVPD officer, according to police, who said the three drivers were ticketed for excessive speeding and had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

"Excessive speeding" is defined as 40 km/h or more over the posted limit. The speed limit on Highway 1 on the North Shore is either 80 km/h or 90 km/h in most places.

"This type of behaviour is incredibly dangerous and puts members of the public at risk," said Sgt. Chris Bigland, in the release.

"Given the recent spate of tragic accidents, both here in West Vancouver and throughout the province, we are imploring drivers to obey the speed limit and drive responsibly."