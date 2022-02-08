3 Surrey seniors lost total of $139,000 in bail scam last month: RCMP

Tens of thousands of dollars were lost by seniors in Surrey, B.C., last month after they fell victim to a bail money scam that's been on the rise in the Lower Mainland.

Mounties in Surrey said Tuesday they received 10 reports of the "grandson scams" or "bail scams," last month. Out of those, three seniors fell victim to the scam and lost a combined total of $139,000.

In the scam, victims are called by a supposed law enforcement officer, lawyer or even someone posing as their grandchild. The person tells the victim they've been arrested and need bail money.

In some cases, the person will ask for credit card or debit in formation. In others, a person will actually show up at the house and take cash. Mounties said in last month's incidents, suspects went to two of the victims' homes.

"Fraud of any type is concerning, however, targeting a senior and taking advantage of their emotions is despicable," Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a news release.

"We urge everyone to do their part and educate seniors in your life to help prevent them from falling victims to these scams."

While police have asked banks and other financial institutions to watch out for seniors making unusually large withdrawals, Mounties said loved ones can also give seniors tips to avoid falling victim to a scam.

Mounties said people should never give personal information over the phone. Those receiving a call should also always verify who's on the other line by calling the person back on the number you have for them or by confirming with local polce. As well, money and credit card information should never be given to someone asking for bail money.

And, when in doubt, Mounties said people should talk to a trusted friend or family member for their opinion on the call.

Anyone who has been the victim of this or other scams – even if they don't actually give money – is asked to call police.

Other local law enforcement agencies have warned the public of this scam in recent weeks, saying in some cases, the victims are researched online first.

In one recent case in Delta, a suspicious senior called police when their scammer got in touch again asking for money. Officers were waiting at the senior's home when the person on the phone came to pick up the cash.

Similar scams have been reported in West Vancouver, and police in New Westminster and North Vancouver have issued warnings to the public that they, too, may be targeted.