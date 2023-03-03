3 people stabbed after heated 'argument' on Vancouver's Granville Strip

Three people were hospitalized with stab wounds after an argument erupted into violence on Vancouver's Granville Strip on Thursday night, according to police.

Authorities said the three men, who are all in their early 20s, were involved in an altercation near Granville and Nelson streets shortly before 7:30 p.m.

"The argument escalated and turned violent, resulting in all three being stabbed," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

"The men were taken to hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive."

Police have not said what triggered the argument, but confirmed the three suspects know each other.

Officers flooded the area after the stabbings, collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses. Multiple police cruisers and ambulances attended the scene.

There was also police tape cordoning off the alley beside The Moose Vancouver bar.

The Vancouver Police Department asked anyone with information on what happened to contact investigators at 604-717-4022.