3 Hughes brothers to face off for 1st time in NHL as Canucks host Devils

The Hughes brothers are set to become just the ninth family in National Hockey League history to have three siblings suit up in the same game.

Elder brother Quinn Hughes captains the Vancouver Canucks, who play host to the New Jersey Devils and his two younger siblings Jack and Luke on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

"You know, it's very rare for brothers to be in the NHL together, but then obviously to have success is another thing," said Quinn following the team’s game day skate. “So, it's pretty cool for all three of us, and I'm sure my parents and family and friends as well."

The trio has stamped the Hughes name all over the NHL scoring race this year.

Little brother Luke leads all rookie defenceman with 14 points, also good enough for second among all first-year players.

In the meantime, Quinn and Jack sit sixth and tenth overall, respectively.

They each have nine goals, but Quinn has 25 assists while Jack has 21 – which bothers the Devils forward.

"Of course, yeah. But I missed a few games,” he said with a laugh. “You know it would be different if I was coming in with all the games."

Parents Jim Hughes and Ellen Weinberg-Hughes made the trip to Vancouver to watch their sons compete against each other.

"They're going to enjoy tonight more than anybody, so you know, it's great for them and great for our family,” said Luke.

The Canucks have a pair of NHL Hall of Fame brothers on their coaching staff but Daniel and Henrik Sedin always played on the same team – which is something Luke hopes the Hughes brothers will eventually do.

"It's something we've dreamed of, to one day play on the same team and hopefully one day we do that,” he said.

But as long as they are opponents, the sibling rivalry will be the big story when they meet up.

"We're competitive everywhere. We're just like regular guys,” said Quinn. “Whatever it is we have fun with it and you know it'll be competitive on the ice tonight, too."

With two points – and family bragging rights – on the line, you know it will be.