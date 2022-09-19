3 helicopter rescues in 1 day on popular North Shore trails
North Shore Rescue members had a busy day Sunday as teams conducted three separate helicopter rescues in a row.
Two of the calls were from hikers who had knee and ankle injuries on backcountry trails near Crown Mountain and Howe Sound Crest Trail.
The third call was from a hiker who became lost near Grouse Mountain and couldn't navigate the steep terrain. He blew his whistle to draw attention and call for help.
North Shore Rescue search manager, Stan Sovdat, told CTV News Vancouver the hiker veered off the path and, while trying to return to the BCMC Trail, ended up in a gully. He had a long rope looped around a tree and lowered himself into the gully, but then got too low and couldn't climb back out.
Sovdat said none of the hikers' injuries were serious, but bad enough that they needed help to get off the mountains.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canadian ceremony commemorating Queen Elizabeth II underway in the capital
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
WATCH LIVE | Canadian ceremony commemorating Queen Elizabeth II underway in the capital
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital. In Ottawa, a national commemoration ceremony is underway at the Christ Church Cathedral.
The special role the Canadian Mounties played in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The two-kilometre procession for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday was led by four members of the RCMP musical ride, representing the country’s major role in her funeral.
Loyal to the last, Queen's corgis and pony watch her pass
Queen Elizabeth II's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
In Pictures: Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey
Photographs captured the solemnity of mourners at a funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday, which brought to an end 12 days of national mourning in the United Kingdom.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | B.C. mourns Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria
B.C. Premier John Horgan and other dignitaries will honour Queen Elizabeth II at Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral this morning. The Queen died earlier this month in Scotland at the age of 96, and her state funeral was held Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
-
Researchers at Island universities get nearly $2 million from province
Researchers at two universities on Vancouver Island have received a financial boost from the provincial government.
-
B.C. climate activist banned from possessing glue as part of court sentence
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday
Beginning at 10 a.m., the hour-long service will be livestreamed by the provincial government for people who cannot attend. The livestream will also be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Speed, medical episode suspected factors in fatal bus shelter crash: police
The Calgary Police Service traffic section says excessive speed and a medical issue may have played roles in Sunday morning's crash that killed a man waiting at a bus stop.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Oilers sign Virtanen, Demers to PTOs
Virtanen, a 26-year-old forward, and Demers, a 34-year-old defenceman, will join the Oilers' training camp ahead of the first preseason game on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, but the warmth is coming back
Autumn officially begins Thursday, and it was definitely feeling like the end of summer this past weekend.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, 90 km/h winds expected
A ‘severe thunderstorm’ watch is in effect Monday as strong winds and large hail are expected to hit parts of southern Ontario.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
How the GTA is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday
The world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II Monday. Here's how municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area will be observing.
Montreal
-
A debate and week later, polls show little change in CAQ appeal
After a brief surge in the polls, the Quebec Conservative Party slipped slightly in week four of the Quebec election campaign. Polls showed Thursday's leaders' debate had little affect on support for the CAQ.
-
Quebec election: Liberal leader faces questions about her political future
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade continues to face questions about her political future as her party sputters toward election day.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm here to honour her': Manitobans flock to legislative grounds for gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II
Ceremonial gunfire rang out on the Manitoba Legislature grounds to honour Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight from Winnipeg man
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Saskatoon
-
In homes and gatherings, Canadians watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Canadians rose early on Monday to watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral service in groups or alone at home, saying they felt a sense of history occurring before their eyes.
-
'A Canadian hero': Over 200 gather for Terry Fox run in Saskatoon
Nearly 200 participants took part in the 42nd annual terry fox run in Saskatoon, the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
Regina
-
Sask. holding provincial memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II
A Provincial Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to be held in Regina on Monday evening.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canadian ceremony commemorating Queen Elizabeth II underway in the capital
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital. In Ottawa, a national commemoration ceremony is underway at the Christ Church Cathedral.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II to be honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers are among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch is laid to rest. Commemorative ceremonies will be held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
London
-
Fatal crash victim identified by OPP
A 79-year-old Delhi woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Tillsonburg. Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oxford OPP were called to a two-vehicle crash on Simcoe Street.
-
Life-threatening injuries after London stabbing
A stabbing is being investigated by London police. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of McNay Street near Victoria Drive.
-
Firearm incident being investigated in London
London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.
Northern Ontario
-
A familiar friendly face is back
The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign kicked off Monday with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting local charities.
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
$100,000 lottery win for a Sudbury woman
A 45-year-old Sudbury woman, who said she is a weekly player, has won $100,000 in a Lottario draw earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
How Waterloo region is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Many people in Waterloo region and around the world are gathering Monday to honour and remember the longest reigning British monarch.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Driver in fatal Perth County crash identified
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.