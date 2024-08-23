3 arrested for attempted home invasion in New Westminster, police say

Police in New Westminster say three people have been arrested in connection to an attempted home invasion in the city last month.

The incident occurred on July 8, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Friday, more than a month later.

Police were called to the 900 block of 12th Street for "a report of a masked individual holding a firearm, who was attempting to gain entry to a home," according to the release.

The suspect was unable to get inside and fled the area, police said.

NWPD officers responded to the scene and located the suspect, who had a balaclava, a rifle and ammunition, police said. They also identified and arrested a second suspect, who was found "in close proximity" to a stolen vehicle the pair had allegedly used to drive to the area.

"Both suspects were released with numerous conditions," police said. "Charges are being recommended relating to firearms offences, breach of probation, and attempted break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence."

Last week, on Aug. 15, after an "extensive" investigation by the NWPD Major Crime Unit, police arrested a third suspect in relation to the case. Charges of attempted break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and using a firearm to attempt an indictable offence will be recommended, police said.

The NWPD did not share any identifying details about the suspects, who have not yet been charged.

"Anytime firearms are involved is very concerning, and our detectives are working hard to gather evidence to support the investigation,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver, in the release.

"This appears to be a targeted and isolated event, and we do not believe there is any increased risk to public safety."

Police asked anyone with information or surveillance video related to the case to contact the NWPD Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430.