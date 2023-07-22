2nd suspected drowning in 3 days in Chilliwack, RCMP say
Chilliwack RCMP say a man in his mid-50s died while attempting to rescue a dog in the Vedder River Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. near the end of Peach Road, according to Staff Sgt. Layne Penner.
Penner told CTV News the police file on the case indicates the man went underwater while attempting to rescue his dog and didn't resurface.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating, Penner said, adding that the RCMP investigation of the incident has concluded.
Friday's sudden death is the second suspected drowning in Chilliwack in three days. On Wednesday, a young man who jumped into Cultus Lake to try to save someone he thought was drowning never resurfaced, according to Mounties.
The RCMP underwater recovery team was called in, and Penner confirmed Saturday that the search for the man is ongoing.
Police are calling that incident a missing person case and a "probable drowning."
Eighty-six people in B.C. died by accidental drowning last year, according to new data released by the coroner's service that sheds light on trends in the province over the past 10 years.
The number of deaths in 2022 was higher than the ten-year average, which was 76, and represented the second-highest annual total in the past decade. In 2020, there were 87 accidental drownings.
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
3 in 10 say Justin Trudeau is the worst recent PM, 1 in 5 call Pierre Trudeau the best: survey
A new survey has found more Canadians consider Justin Trudeau the worst prime minister of the last 55 years than any other PM, while his father ranks as the most popular.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Police watchdog called in after man arrested in Parksville seriously injured
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man in Parksville sustained unspecified, but serious, injuries.
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
'You've got to move fast': Science learns to quickly link extreme weather and climate
As firefighters and other first responders battle an unprecedented summer of fires, floods, tornadoes and heat waves around the country, a group of Canadian scientists are asking why they're happening in the first place.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash east of Didsbury
A man is dead and a youth is in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a holiday trailer near Didsbury Saturday afternoon.
Paul and Doug's excellent adventure: Calgary men running 50 half-marathons to combat food insecurity
A Calgary dynamic duo are tackling food insecurity by running 50 half-marathons in 50 weeks.
Calgarians soak up the heat with 2 downtown festivals
It was an apropos weekend for Calgary to host Latin Fiestaval and the Afro-Caribbean Festival: smoking hot.
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
Beer, bagpipes and Celtic culture on offer in Broadmoor Park
Thousands of people were out in their best tartans for the 3rd annual Sherwood Park Highland Gathering for a weekend of traditional Celtic activities.
'Suspicious device' under investigation in Grande Prairie: RCMP
Grande Prairie RCMP officers are investigating reports of a suspicious device Saturday.
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
Toronto police officer struck by car in Parkdale; 2 suspects sought
Toronto police are looking for the driver who fled after striking an officer with their vehicle in Parkdale.
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
Montreal woman says RAMQ hung up on her because she spoke English
A Montreal woman is speaking out about her recent experience with Quebec's health insurance board after she said a public servant hung up on her because she spoke to him in English.
Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.
Gatineau man, 19, charged with first-degree murder in the city's first homicide of 2023
Gatineau police say Jano Gravelle, 58, died in hospital after a shooting in the area of boulevard Montclair and boulevard St-Joseph in the Hull sector on Tuesday.
'Like a weight being lifted off my shoulders': Manitoba wrestler cuts hair to make weigh-in
An Indigenous wrestler from Manitoba is honouring her late grandfather after cutting off her hair in a clever bid to pass her weigh-in at the North American Indigenous Games this week.
First-degree murder charges laid following deadly Manitoba prison riot
Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly riot at the Manitoba prison earlier this week.
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
2 woman arrested in connection to North Battleford homicide, RCMP say
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested two people in connection with a North Battleford homicide.
Heat warnings issued in southwest Sask. with hot weekend expected across province
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southwest Saskatchewan on Friday, but a hot weekend is expected for much of the province.
Victoria Square Shopping Centre announces upcoming indoor playground and arcade
A new indoor playground and massive arcade will soon make its way to the Victoria Square Shopping Centre.
Kramer IMAX theatre fixes production failure in time for Saturday's showings of 'Oppenheimer'
Movie fans who bought tickets to see ‘Oppenheimer’ on Saturday will get to see it in its full glory.
Two children among four missing after record-breaking Nova Scotia downpours
Two children were among four people reported missing on Saturday after a long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, washing away roads and bridges amid widespread flooding.
Rain in Nova Scotia ranks among historical events
With a large swath of rain totaling more than 200 millimetres -- much of it falling in less than 12 hours -- this weather event will rank among the worst historical floods for Nova Scotia.
‘Everyone has right to safety’: Drag story time guardians step in to fend off protesters at Victoria Park in London, Ont.
Moments after drag queens began story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. protesters interrupted by honking their horns.
LHSC warns Children's Hospital ER could experience longer wait times this weekend
The London Health Science Centre (LHSC) issued a warning to parents on Friday regarding the possibility of longer than normal wait times this weekend.
Sunwing announce 2023/2024 winter season schedule
Already making plans to escape for the winter? Sunwing will once again offer non-stop flights from London to warm sunny destinations weekly.
Motocross racers from across Ontario arrive in Sudbury for inaugural race
Motocross enthusiasts from across Ontario are in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford this weekend for the first Off-road Ontario Race Series in the north.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Train derailment closes a portion of Trussler Road
A section of Trussler Road is closed near Ayr due to a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailment.
Collision closes section of Highway 403 near Brantford
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision east of Brantford which has closed a section of Highway 403.
Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision
A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution Saturday after her vehicle was flipped onto its side.