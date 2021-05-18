COVID-19 update: 411 cases, 2 more deaths recorded, B.C. health officials announce
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
2nd dose: Those who got an AstraZeneca shot will be able to choose what they get next, B.C. officials say
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
B.C. mask rules: You can now be fined for not wearing a face covering while working out in a fitness facility
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Could cruise ships bypass B.C.? Premier faces questions over U.S. proposal
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
B.C. could see 4th wave if COVID-19 isn't contained globally, say health officials
Travel agencies see increase in bookings, inquiries as vaccination rates climb in B.C.
Large gatherings on popular Vancouver beach are 'unacceptable,' public safety minister says
'2 shots are necessary': Local physician says B.C. is a long way off from lifting masking, distancing rules