VANCOUVER -- A second person has been arrested and multiple charges have been laid more than a month after a driver crashed a stolen truck into a West Vancouver convenience store during a break-and-enter.

West Vancouver police gave the update into their investigation Thursday. At the time of the incident, which happened shortly before 2 a.m. on April 5, police said it seemed as though the occupants of the vehicle were targeting a Canada Post outlet located inside The Bay's Convenience on Royal Avenue.

Authorities said the truck slammed into the front of the store and remained lodged inside the building when police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

One of three suspects, 38-year-old Abray Isaac, was arrested near the scene. He's facing four criminal charges: break and enter, dangerous operation of a conveyance, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The two other suspects fled the scene, but in the weeks that followed, West Vancouver police said they identified one of them as 34-year-old Sean Hudson. He was taken into custody in Richmond on April 28 and is facing charges of break and enter and possessing a break-in instrument.

"This was a brazen criminal act that left the Horseshoe Bay community on edge," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a news release.

"We are pleased that a second suspect has been identified and charged, and we are making attempts to identify the third suspect."

At the time, officers said the break-in caused "extensive damage" to both public and private property.

Police say they're still investigating the incident and anyone with information should contact them at 604-925-7300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel