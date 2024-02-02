VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 27 charges approved after break-ins at construction sites of high-end homes: RCMP

    The Burnaby RCMP announced the results of an investigation into thefts from high-end, under-construction properties that resulted in the location of two storage containers filled with stolen goods. The Burnaby RCMP announced the results of an investigation into thefts from high-end, under-construction properties that resulted in the location of two storage containers filled with stolen goods.
    Share

    More than two dozen charges have been approved against one man following an investigation into multiple break-ins at high-end homes under construction, Burnaby Mounties say.

    In a news release Friday, Burnaby RCMP said the break-ins happened between September 2022 and February 2023. Search warrants were executed at three properties on Feb. 3 of last year and police discovered two shipping containers they say were "packed from floor to ceiling with stolen goods." A suspect was arrested at the time.

    The following month, police asked for the public's help to return stolen items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to their owners. Some individual items were worth as much as $25,000, police said last March. Since then, police have returned about 30 per cent of the stolen items.

    On Friday, police said 44-year-old Chad Russell Hubick faces 27 charges. Seven of those are for break-and-enter, 19 are counts of possession of stolen property and one is possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    "This was a dynamic investigation involving several locations and a huge volume of stolen goods," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in Friday's news release.

    "Burnaby RCMP’s Strike Force Unit has worked diligently to secure these 27 charges and to reunite many stolen and valuable items to victims targeted in these thefts." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News