27 charges approved after break-ins at construction sites of high-end homes: RCMP

More than two dozen charges have been approved against one man following an investigation into multiple break-ins at high-end homes under construction, Burnaby Mounties say.

In a news release Friday, Burnaby RCMP said the break-ins happened between September 2022 and February 2023. Search warrants were executed at three properties on Feb. 3 of last year and police discovered two shipping containers they say were "packed from floor to ceiling with stolen goods." A suspect was arrested at the time.

The following month, police asked for the public's help to return stolen items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to their owners. Some individual items were worth as much as $25,000, police said last March. Since then, police have returned about 30 per cent of the stolen items.

On Friday, police said 44-year-old Chad Russell Hubick faces 27 charges. Seven of those are for break-and-enter, 19 are counts of possession of stolen property and one is possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"This was a dynamic investigation involving several locations and a huge volume of stolen goods," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in Friday's news release.

"Burnaby RCMP’s Strike Force Unit has worked diligently to secure these 27 charges and to reunite many stolen and valuable items to victims targeted in these thefts."