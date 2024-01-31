$25K in Arc'teryx merchandise taken during Vancouver robbery

Two suspects have been arrested and charged following a robbery at an Arc'teryx store on Vancouver's west side this week.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said two people armed with bear spray entered a "high-end Kitsilano clothing store" near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street on Monday evening.

"They deployed the spray and stole more than $25,000 in merchandise," the department said.

Authorities said the suspects then fled the scene in a taxi, but that officers were able to track the vehicle down with information provided by witnesses.

One suspect was located in the taxi, while the other was arrested "a short time later" near East Hastings and Gore streets, according to the release.

Charges of theft, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous person have since been approved against 35-year-old Anthony Britch. One charge of theft was approved against 30-year-old Alan DaSilva.

Police said Britch remained in custody Wednesday morning pending a court appearance, but that DaSilva was released from custody on court-ordered conditions.

In an email, an Arc'teryx spokesperson confirmed the company's Kitsilano location was robbed Monday, and thanked police for their "quick response and support."