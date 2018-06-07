

Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was found dead in a Chilliwack home early Thursday morning.

Mounties were called to the home, located in the 45000 block of Wellington Avenue, at approximately 5 a.m. They found his body when they arrived at the scene.

The man's injuries were consistent with homicide, so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to take conduct of the case.

IHIT identified the victim as Zacharia Nicolli Cross, a 25-year-old Chilliwack resident who was known to police and associated with drug activity.

While it is still early in the investigation, IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said his death is believed to be targeted.

A woman who identified herself as Cross's mother posted online that she was "heartbroken and in disbelief" over his death.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or by email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

