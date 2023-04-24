24 Burnaby co-workers to split $7M after lottery win

Two dozen work colleagues from Burnaby are sharing a $7-million grand prize in what the provincial lottery corporation is calling the largest group win it's ever celebrated in its Vancouver office. (BCLC) Two dozen work colleagues from Burnaby are sharing a $7-million grand prize in what the provincial lottery corporation is calling the largest group win it's ever celebrated in its Vancouver office. (BCLC)

