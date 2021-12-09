2021 is now B.C.'s deadliest year in the opioid crisis, with 2 months of data left to collect

Vancouver -

With weeks left to go, 2021 is already the deadliest year in B.C.'s nearly six-year-long opioid crisis, the latest data on illicit drug overdoses suggests.

Information released Thursday from the province's chief coroner showed there were 201 suspected illicit drug overdoses that month, the highest-ever number of deaths recorded in a single month.

It equates to an average of about 6.5 deaths each day of the month.

The October update brings the total death toll this year to 1,782. According to Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe, it's the highest number of deaths ever recorded in a calendar year in B.C.

Lapointe will present the data at a news conference in Victoria.

The chief coroner's monthly report summarizes overdoses in B.C. due to heroin, cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine and other street drugs, including illicit fentanyl, which is often a factor in overdoses.

The report also includes deaths due to medications not obtained by prescription but instead purchased on the street, and combinations of those categories.

So far this year, the potent opioid fentanyl and its analogues have been a factor in about 84 per cent of deaths, compared to 10 years ago when it was noted in only about five per cent of deaths.

Overdose due to illicit drugs became the leading cause of unnatural deaths in B.C. in 2016, at which time the province declared a public health emergency that is still in place to this day.

The death rate has nearly doubled since then, sitting at 41.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. More than 70 per cent of deaths are among those aged 30 to 59. Most people who have died were men.

Since the start of the official public health emergency in April 2016, more than 8,300 people have died.

In an effort to prevent deaths by reducing the stigma and encouraging treatment, not punishment, for those with substance addiction disorder, the province recently applied to the federal government to decriminalize possession of hard drugs for personal use.

B.C.'s chief coroner is also pushing for improved access to a safe supply of these drugs to reduce fatalities.

In a statement, Lapointe called Thursday's news a "heart-rending milestone" for B.C.

While certain areas are seeing higher numbers of deaths, including Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria, Lapointe has stressed previously that the crisis is impacting residents across B.C.

"I cannot stress enough how urgent this emergency has become," Lapointe said.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson will respond to the report during a news conference at 10 a.m.

