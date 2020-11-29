VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen flights to and from Vancouver International Airport have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

The BCCDC added 13 flights to its list on Saturday and another seven on Sunday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Nov. 15: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 15 to 21)

Nov. 15: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 35 to 41)

Nov. 17: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows not reported)

Nov. 17: Air Canada flight 8421 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Nov. 18: Air Canada flight 202 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 13 to 19)

Nov. 19: Air Canada flight 103 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

Nov. 19: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

Nov. 19: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

Nov. 20: Flair flight 8102 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows nine to 15)

Nov. 22: Air Canada flight 1126 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows 12 to 17)

Nov. 22: Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 17 to 23 and 20 to 26)

Nov. 22: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows two to eight)

Nov. 22: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 23 to 30)

Nov. 23: Air Canada flight 854 from Vancouver to London (rows 40 to 46)

Nov. 25: Cathay Pacific flight 865 from Vancouver to Hong Kong (rows 29 to 35)

Nov. 25: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver (rows 27 to 33)

Nov. 26: Air Canada flight 121 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 22 to 28)

Nov. 26: Air Canada flight 8081 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows four to 10)

Nov. 27: Air Canada flight 44 from Vancouver to Delhi (rows not reported)

Nov. 27: Air Canada flight 8417 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows eight to 14)

Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their proximity to a confirmed case.

Travellers arriving on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing in B.C. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but the BCCDC asks anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact people who were on flights with COVID-19 cases on board. Instead, notifications are posted regularly on the BCCDC website.