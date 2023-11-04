2 'shots-fired' calls in 10 minutes in Abbotsford, police say

The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit is investigating after officers were called for reports of shots fired twice in 10 minutes early Saturday morning.

The first call came in just before 3:20 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 600 block of McCallum Road, according to a news release.

"Within a 10-minute time frame, a second shots-fired call was reported around the 2100 block of Martens Road," the release reads.

There does not appear to be a Martens Road in Abbotsford, but the 2100 block of Martens Street is roughly seven kilometres – or an eight-minute drive – away, according to Google Maps.

Investigators found "evidence indicative of a shooting" outside a home in each location, according to police.

"Fortunately, no residents sustained any injury during the event," the release reads.

Police said "early indicators" suggest the two shootings were targeted and "possibly related." They're asking anyone with information about either event – or video recorded near either scene – to contact them at 604-859-5225.