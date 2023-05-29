2 separate collisions in Abbotsford, Langley involved trucks crashing into highway overpasses

A fiery crash in Abbotsford on Monday morning caused major traffic delays during the morning commute, as did a vehicle incident near Langley.

Police took to social media around 6 a.m. to alert the public of a collision on Highway 1 involving a truck that burst into flames after hitting the No. 3 Road overpass.

“The driver of the truck is not injured. Assessment in progress,” the Abbotsford Police Department wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the smoky scene.

Highway #1 is closed Westbound at the Number 3 Rd exit for a truck into the overpass. The Number 3 Rd overpass is also closed in both directions, pending a bridge inspection. The driver of the truck is not injured. Assessment in progress; more updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/UQJ85yxfmf — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 29, 2023

The collision resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes and overpass—the latter of which reopened after a bridge inspection, according to police.

Drive BC warned motorists to expect major delays, and crews were still on scene hours after the initial collision.

Farther west, another vehicle incident on Highway 1 at 264th Street caused further congestion for early morning commuters.

Westbound lanes were closed for at least two hours as a result.

A highway maintenance worker at the scene told CTV News that the incident involved a truck carrying an over-height load, which struck the 264th Street overpass.

Drivers were able to take the 264th Street exit to continue travelling westbound on Highway 1.