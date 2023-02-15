2 rescued, blind seals will now call the Vancouver Aquarium home

Two rescued harbour seals that were too badly injured to be re-released into the ocean will now call the Vancouver Aquarium home.

In a media release Wednesday, the aquarium shared the stories of Skeena and Pym and invited the public to come and visit them in their new, permanent digs.

Skeena, named after the river, was rescued in August of 2022 after she was spotted "frantically" swimming in Surrey.

"She was admitted to the rescue centre with severe eye injuries that required intensive care. Her right eye healed but remains nonvisual, while her left eye, which was more severely affected, was surgically removed," the statement from the aquarium says.

Pym was rescued the following month in Sooke, where she was found dehydrated and with "multiple wounds," the aquarium's statement explains, adding she has since been diagnosed with a congenital condition that renders her "nonvisual."

Both mammals were assessed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and judged unfit to be released. The aquarium says the two seals will act as "ambassadors" for the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre and its work.

"We are excited to provide a forever home for Pym and Skeena and world-class care for these two charismatic seals," said the centre's curator Julianna Kirkelie-Kim.

Skeena, one of two new resident seals at the Vancouver Aquarium is shown in this photo. (Image credit: Vancouver Aquarium)

The centre takes in injured seals, sea lions, sea otters, sea turtles and other small cetaceans. In a typical year, it takes in around 150 animals each year and 80 per cent are successfully rehabilitated and released.

Anyone who spots a seal pup is asked to call 604-258-7325. Other marine mammals can be reported to the DFO at 1-800-465-4336.

"It is important to remember that it is normal to see marine mammals inhabiting our local waters, and while they may look approachable, they are wild animals, and we need to respect that. The best thing you can do if you are observing a marine mammal you suspect needs assistance is to keep people and pets back and to call," the rescue centre's manager Lindsaye Akhurst said in the statement.