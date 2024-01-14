2 people, dog rescued after falling through ice on Okanagan Lake

Firefighters in West Kelowna are thanking bystanders for jumping into action after two people and their dog fell through the ice on Saturday.

Just before 3 p.m. that day, West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the Kalamoir Regional Park on Okanagan Lake to rescue the group who fell into the frigid waters about 100 metres from the shore.

While firefighters were on their way, bystanders jumped in to help extract the people and dog from the lake, Deputy Chief Chad Gartell said in a statement.

Once on scene, firefighters took the group into their truck to warm up before transferring them to paramedics.

“WKFR is grateful for the fast actions of the bystanders, no doubt increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome,” Gartell wrote. “WKFR would like to thank the bystanders, BC Ambulance and RCMP for their assistance in this successful rescue.”

The fire department also gave some reminders for anyone spending time around the lake. It said to make sure dogs and other pets are on a leash when near frozen bodies of water. “Shoreline ice is weak and can, as in this case, result in accidents if your pet is exploring,” Gartell wrote.

For those planning on ice fishing, WKFR said to follow signage and know what the safe ice thickness is before going onto the ice. In addition, firefighters said to let someone know of your plans to walk onto the ice and always wear a personal floatation device.

If you see someone falling through the ice, the fire department said to “call 911 immediately, stay on solid ground, and continue to watch the person until trained and equipped personnel arrive to conduct the rescue.”

Additonal cold water and ice safety tips can be found on the Lifesaving Society's website.