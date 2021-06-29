VANCOUVER -- Two men have been arrested for the murder of Jordan Smyth, the 26-year-old whose body was found the morning after Halloween in 2019 near Cultus Lake.

Darius Commodore and David Geogehgan were arrested on June 25 and charged with first-degree murder, according to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“A tremendous amount of investigative work resulted in these charges being approved,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT on Tuesday.

“The investigation remains ongoing and we know there are individuals with information related to Mr. Smyth’s murder and we are asking them to come forward.”

Commodore, 24, is from Chilliwack but was arrested in Abbotsford, while Geogehgan, 30, also from Chilliwack, was arrested in his home city.

“Both individuals are known to police,” said the IHIT statement.

Smyth had been found dead near Sleepy Hollow Road near Cultus Lake just after 7 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2019. Within a day, investigators publicly identified him, and said they suspected the murder was targeted.

Several different departments collaborated to gather evidence, said IHIT. These include the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, the National Forensic Laboratory Section, and the Chilliwack RCMP.