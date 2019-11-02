

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Homicide investigators have released the name of the man found dead near Cultus Lake Friday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Saturday that police believe 26-year-old Jordan Smith met with "foul play."

Smith's body was found in the early hours of Nov. 1 near Sleepy Hollow Road in the Cultus Lake area, and Chilliwack RCMP called the death "suspicious." IHIT has now taken control of the investigation.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang told reporters investigators are searching the surrounding area near where Smith's body was found, and are appealing to the public for more information about his death.

"We admit ourselves that that particular area of Cultus Lake isn't a well-travelled area, but we're hoping - seeing as Thursday evening was Halloween night - there perhaps were more people than usual out and about," he said.

Dash cam video, in particular, would be helpful, Jang said. He noted that Smith was wearing a black, zippered hoodie, grey sweatpants and light-coloured running shoes when he died.

Anyone who could provide such footage or who was in the area Thursday night or early Friday morning is asked to call IHIT's information line at 877-551-4448. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Jang said Smith's body was found with "injuries consistent with foul play," but he declined to describe the nature of those injuries. Asked specifically whether the victim was shot, he said he couldn't comment.

"Mr. Smith didn't just fall on his own," Jang said. "There was foul play involved."

He said Smith's death was likely a targeted killing, though he said it was too early in the investigation to say whether the homicide was related to ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Police believe Smith had ties to Chilliwack, and they are hopeful that people he knew there will be able to provide information that helps establish a timeline and a motive for his killing, Jang said.