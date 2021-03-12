VANCOUVER -- Two officers from Lower Mainland RCMP detachments have been charged with assault in connection to an arrest made in 2019.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP confirmed Const. John Tsonos of the Surrey detachment and Const. Matthew McGuire of the Richmond detachment were both charged with one count of assault each.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in October 2019.

According to the RCMP, Surrey's auto crime target team found a man who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle in that city. The driver was eventually stopped and arrested in Richmond.

"During the course of taking the man into custody the officers allegedly assaulted him," the RCMP release says.

When the allegations were brought forward, code of conduct and criminal investigations against the officers involved were launched. In 2020, the results of the criminal investigation were submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.

The BCPS says McGuire and Tsonos are both scheduled to appear in court based on the assault charges on April 19.

Mounties confirmed Tsonos is still suspended with pay, while McGuire is on administrative duties. The duty status of both officers is "continually assessed" while code of conduct investigations remain ongoing, the RCMP's release says.