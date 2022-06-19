2 injured in Coquitlam shooting, RCMP say

Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a shooting that sent two people to hospital in the city Saturday evening.

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. at 565 Clarke Rd., Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release. The area is just steps away from Burquitlam SkyTrain Station.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to hospital for treatment, and their injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

Images from the scene showed a large police presence Saturday night, with investigators focusing their attention on a tan Honda sedan in the parking lot between Pizza Factory and Royal Bank of Canada.

No suspects in the shooting have been identified or located, police said, adding that anyone with information, photos or video related to the incident should contact investigators at 604-945-1550.