2 injured in Coquitlam parking lot shooting

A man and a woman are in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Coquitlam just before midnight Sunday, according to authorities.

The Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement, said officers were called to a parking lot near Barnet Highway and Pinetree Way at 11:56 p.m. and found the two injured people.

"We are in the initial stages of the investigation," the news release said.

Police did not say if the shooting is believed to be targeted or random, and did not provide any further information – including information about the severity of the people's injuries.

Mounties are urging witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam video to call 604-945-1550.