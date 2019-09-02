

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Two hikers visiting from Mexico were rescued from a trail near Cypress Mountain overnight, North Shore Rescue crews say.

At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, rescue crews said they got a call from hikers who were on the Howe Sound Crest Trail, just south of St. Mark's Summit.

One of the hikers was in distress and suffering from severe abdominal pain.

"They were both from Mexico, on a Mexican cellphone, so it was a bit of a challenge determining their location," said Mike Danks with North Shore SAR.

"We actually had to wait for them to call back to 911 and get patched through to us directly. Once that happened we were able to determine their location."

Five rescue crew members went in and were able to get the pair out safely by around 2:30 a.m.