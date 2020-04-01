VANCOUVER -- Two Coast Mountain Bus employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to TransLink.

The first case is an employee who was working out of the Burnaby Transit Centre. Their workspace has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to the transit agency.

The second employee worked out of the Port Coquitlam Transit Centre as a bus operator.

"Any relevant buses and workspaces that this operator came into contact with have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected," TransLink said in an email statement. "These employees have our full support and we wish them a speedy recovery."

TransLink did not disclose any further details about the employees.