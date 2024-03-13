2 charged after $53,000 worth of high-end items stolen across Lower Mainland
Police say two people have been charged following a months-long investigation into thefts totalling $53,000.
Surrey RCMP said its community response unit investigated "a complex shoplifting scheme" that went on for six months. The thefts were of high-end items including fragrances and athletic wear.
"The suspects allegedly committed high-value thefts from major retail outlets, utilizing sophisticated techniques to conceal the items and remove them from the stores without detection," a news release from Surrey RCMP said. "Some of these methods involved the use of devices to block security alarm systems."
Mounties said thefts in Surrey were linked to similar ones in Abbotsford and Langley. On Feb. 20, Surrey officers arrested two people in Langley.
As a result of the investigation, police said, Nicoleta Rusu, 51, and 39-year-old Emil Marian Stan, who is from Ontario, were charged with multiple counts of theft under $5,000 and theft over $5,000. They were also both charged with a count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Police said they've held multiple meetings with major retail outlets, including one on Wednesday, discussing measures to reduce theft and increase public safety in retail spaces.
