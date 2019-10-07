

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





Some B.C. universities performed well in McLean's magazine's annual ranking of Canadian schools, but overall the province's universities trailed behind Quebec and Ontario institutions in terms of student satisfaction.

Simon Fraser University was named Canada's top comprehensive school, and the University of Victoria was ranked second. Comprehensive universities are schools that have significant research activity and a wide range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs, the magazine said.

McLean's ranked primarily undergraduate schools in a separate category. Here, the University of Northern British Columbia came in second, behind Mount Allison University in New Brunswick.

The University of British Columbia, the university with the province's only medical school, came third in McLean's medical/doctoral category, behind top-ranking McGill University and the University of Toronto.

However, B.C. schools lost out on Mclean's student satisfaction survey: UBC came in 7th, trailing behind schools in Ontario and Quebec.

The survey asked more than 18,000 students about their opinions on professors and staff, residence life, extracurricular activities and experiential education.

Students also weighed in on mental health services, sexual assault prevention and how well their schools are implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.