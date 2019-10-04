

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Mounties say they have now spoken to witnesses in connection with alleged druggings at a fraternity party on the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus last weekend.

In a release issued Friday, University RCMP said their investigation into the allegations -- which first came to their attention through social media posts -- is ongoing.

Police are still asking victims and witnesses to call the University detachment at 604-224-1322 if they haven't spoken to police already.

"We understand that victims may be hesitant to come forward out of fear or embarrassment, but their information is vital to this investigation," said Sgt. Erik Baskette of University RCMP. "Through such programs as Victims Services, will be able to offer them support and assistance should it be required."

Earlier this week, professor Marina Adshade said one of her students had confided in her about being drugged or roofied while at a bar in Vancouver over the last weekend of September. Adshade said the young woman later encountered six other students receiving medical treatment for suspected druggings at a fraternity party.

Adshade posted about the incident on social media, prompting responses from the university, the UBC Interfraternity Council and University RCMP, which said it had not heard from any victims or witnesses as of Wednesday.

University administrators met with Adshade's student on Wednesday and encouraged other victims to come forward and speak to police.

Officials from the university and RCMP also recommended victims speak to campus support services.