

CTV News Vancouver





Two people have been arrested after an alarming incident that forced a Surrey high school into a hold-and-secure protocol Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a home across the street from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary after someone saw a possible firearm at the property, but that it turned out to be a relatively harmless airsoft gun.

Two people were arrested at the scene. Authorities said they don't have any apparent gang connections.

It's unclear whether either of them will face any charges.

The police incident forced officials to put Lord Tweedsmuir into a hold-and-secure for about an hour, but Surrey Schools spokesperson Doug Strachan said it was only done as a precaution.

"There's no direct threat to the school," Strachan told CTV News. "The hold-and-secure was lifted after a little more than an hour."

Under hold-and-secure protocols, students can still move around the school freely and classes continue as normal. Lockdowns are more serious, and involve locking all interior doors and closing window blinds.