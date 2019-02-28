Vancouver has released its annual rental guidelines for what it calls "for profit affordable housing," and the numbers for studio and one-bedroom units have jumped considerably on both sides of the city.

For 2019 on the West Side, that means $1,768 per month for a studio and $2,056 for a one-bedroom is considered affordable rent. In East Vancouver those numbers are $1,607 for a studio and $1,869 for a one-bedroom.

The rents, which have gone up 7.4 per cent for studios, and 8 per cent for one-bedrooms, are used as guidelines for a program called Rental 100 that was created in 2012 to address rental shortages.

Developers who build new, 100 per cent rental unit buildings and set their initial rents at or below the caps, as well as meet other criteria, are eligible for incentives that include a waiver on what’s called a development cost levy.

Maximum rents under the program for two- and three-bedrooms decreased from 2018 to 2019.

The cap for two-bedrooms dropped nearly 2 per cent to $2,703 per month on the West Side and $2,457 in East Vancouver. Three-bedrooms saw a drop of almost four percent.

The Rental 100 program has come under considerable criticism and scrutiny.

The city said it recognizes that these rents are "not affordable to many residents," and confirmed it’s currently reviewing the program to "determine how (it) can deepen affordability."