$2,000 payments coming to eligible evacuees from flooded B.C. communities

Vancouver -

Eligible evacuees from B.C.'s flood-ravaged communities will be receiving $2,000 support payments through the Red Cross, the government announced Tuesday.

The payments are intended to meet "the immediate needs associated with being evacuated due to flooding," the Ministry of Public Safety said in a news release.

Only B.C. residents who were forced to leave their primary residence due to evacuation orders due to the intense storm that struck last week are eligible. The payments will be provided by household, not individual, according to the province.

"British Columbians have faced each new challenge over the last few years with compassion and generosity, whether it's the flooding we're facing now, to COVID-19 and wildfires," Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said in a news release. "The Canadian Red Cross is a trusted partner and together we will be able to get supports out to affected people and communities as quickly as possible."

To receive the payments, evacuees must register with the Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PT.

The extra financial support will not impact evacuees' eligibility for receiving other benefits through the B.C. Emergency Support Services program, such as hotel reimbursements.

This is a developing story and will be updated.