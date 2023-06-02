1st-in-Canada program launching at UBC to support education, employment of deaf and hard of hearing people

A young child who requires hearing aids is pictured in a handout photo from the University of British Columbia, which is launching a first-in-Canada program aimed at supporting people with hearing loss. A young child who requires hearing aids is pictured in a handout photo from the University of British Columbia, which is launching a first-in-Canada program aimed at supporting people with hearing loss.

