1M job openings expected in next decade in B.C., 80% to require post-secondary education or training
The majority of job opportunities that are expected to open up in the next decade in B.C. will likely require post-secondary education or training, the province's latest labour market outlook suggests.
The outlook, released Monday, forecasts more than one million job opportunities will be available in the province over the next 10 years. However, 80 per cent of those positions are expected to require "some level of post-secondary education or training," the province suggests.
"Despite the challenges of the past two years, there are new opportunities ahead for people looking for good-paying careers," said Anne Kang, minister of advanced education and skills training, in a news release.
"We're working to break down barriers and expand affordable post-secondary and skills training opportunities, so that with the right supports, the people of British Columbia can benefit from the good jobs this report projects."
Of the 1,004,000 jobs expected in the province, about 63 per cent are expected to replace people who are leaving their roles permanently, like people who are retiring. The remaining 37 per cent are expected to be new positions created from economic growth in the province.
Most of the new jobs are expected to be in health care, social assistance and education. About 111,000 job openings in science and technology are expected as well as 85,000 jobs in skilled trades.
"Our upcoming economic plan will put forward a generational commitment to attract, develop and retain talent to support the jobs of the future," Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s jobs minister, said in a news release.
"By continuing to invest in people, we will build a stronger, more inclusive workforce and prepare British Columbians to compete on a global stage."
Last week, the labour minister revealed B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 5.1 per cent, which was the lowest rate in the country and back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March 2020. Last year, more than 100,000 jobs were added across B.C.
