

CTV Vancouver





A 19-year-old gunned down in what police are calling a gang-related shooting Monday afternoon was university student and class clown.

Jagvir Malhi was shot multiple times near the intersection of Ross and Simpson roads in Abbotsford, just a block from his parents' home and steps away from an elementary school. An off-duty nurse who was first at the scene tried to save the young man's life, but he died after being air lifted to hospital.

A friend told CTV News she went to middle school with the victim.

"He was just the class clown, could make anybody laugh," Janet Stahl remembered.

A man who'd gone to high school with Malhi had similar positive memories, and said there are many people in their graduating class who'd have only good things to say.

Extra support is now being made available to those who shared a classroom with him most recently. The University of the Fraser Valley is making counselling available to both students and faculty.

"Any loss of life is tragic, and our condolences go out to the family," UFV's Dave Pinton told CTV.

Police haven't provided much information about the motivation behind Malhi's death, saying only that they believe his shooting was linked to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

They have not said what connection they believe Malhi might have to the conflict.

He was fatally shot just two hours after an exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Surrey. Officials have not said whether the shootings appear to be connected.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst