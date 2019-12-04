19-year-old suspect charged in stabbing at Abbotsford house party
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 9:15AM PST
Tanner Fox, 19, is shown in an Abbotsford police handout photo.
VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say they've arrested a suspect for an alleged stabbing that happened two-and-a-half weeks ago.
Nineteen-year-old Tanner Fox has been remanded in custody.
Police say in a news release he faces new charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a court order.
They say the incident is not gang related.
