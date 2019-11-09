VANCOUVER – Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed at a house party in Abbotsford on Friday night.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police believe that an argument between two young men at the party escalated to one man stabbing the other. They don't yet have a suspect in custody.

Police say there were around 40 to 50 people at the party at a house in the 33000 block of Lynn Avenue, and are appealing to witnesses who saw the incident, or to anyone who may have security footage, to get in touch with them at 604-859-5225. Witnesses can also text 222973 (abbypd), report anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Solvecrime.ca.