VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a serious assault that occurred at LA Matheson Secondary School Friday morning.

Surrey RCMP said the suspect was identified and arrested in Vancouver around 4 p.m., less than eight hours after they were first called to respond to the incident at 8:25 a.m.

Police said the arrested man is a Surrey resident and is currently in custody. Charges have not yet been laid.

A member of the school staff was seriously injured in the assault and has been taken to hospital. He remained in hospital in stable condition Friday night, according to police.

The school was placed on lockdown while police responded to the situation. By mid-morning, investigators had completed a sweep for weapons and the lockdown was lifted.

Classes were cancelled and students were sent home for the rest of the day.

Surrey RCMP said they believe the incident was targeted. The suspect is not a former LA Matheson student, police said.

With files from The Canadian Press.