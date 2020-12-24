VANCOUVER -- Police in Delta say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault that took place at a high school in Tsawwassen earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 20, at South Delta Senior Secondary School between 3 and 3:30 p.m., according to Delta police.

Police said children in the area at that time reported being approached by a male teenager, who started talking with them and allegedly tried to grab them by their arms before touching them in a sexual manner.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the 18-year-old suspect had been arrested and cannot be named due to a publication ban. The man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of assault, police said.

The accused has been released with several conditions, including prohibitions on communicating with the victims and on going to any public park, swimming area or community centre where people under the age of 16 are present, according to police.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in early February, police said.