

CTV Vancouver





An 18-year-old is recovering after a shooting at a house party in White Rock over the weekend.

The man was struck during the incident in the area of Pacific Avenue and Dolphin Street early Sunday morning. In a statement issued the following day, RCMP said callers reported hearing three to six "loud pops" from a short-term rental property.

Officers were told there were about 30 people attending a party at the time, and witnesses saw them fleeing the house following the popping noises.

The male victim was found a short distance from the home. He was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and has since been released, police said.

Few details have been confirmed, and police say they're still working to piece together what led up to the shooting.

Two adults and one minor were arrested as they attempted to flee from police. Officers had tried to stop their vehicle from leaving the scene.

All three have since been cleared of being involved in the shooting and have been released without charges.

A resident of the area said the neighbourhood is usually quiet.

"It's a little concerning," said Jeff Stasiuk, but he said he still feels "pretty safe."

"When the odd time a house might be rented in the summer, there could be some loud music, but generally they're well behaved."

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone who knows what happened or has surveillance video of the area to contact them at 778-593-3632.